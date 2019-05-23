‘Ma’: Octavia Spencer Breaks Down Her Creepy Character in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Who doesn’t love Octavia Spencer? The journeyman actress has been keeping busy in the business for decades, but since taking hom her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 2011’s The Help, she’s been knocking it out of the park with a string of awards contenders and critical darlings including Fruitvale Station, Hidden Figures, and The Shape of Water. She’s one of the best actresses working right now, and she almost always plays a good guy, but with her latest film, the Oscar-winner is getting creepy.
Blumhouse is about to turn our love for the actress against us with Ma, the upcoming revenge chiller that stars Spencer as Sue Ann, aka “Ma,” a lonely woman who befriends a group of teens only to develop a frightening, obsessive fixation on them. Then comes the violence. With Ma arriving in theaters next week, we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette with Spencer, who describes what her twisted character is all about.
Check out the behind-the-scenes Ma clip below. Written by Tate Taylor and Scotty Landes (Who Is America?), the film also stars Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, McKaley Miller, Missi Pyle, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo, and Dante Brown. Ma opens in theaters on May 31st.
Here’s the official synopsis for Ma:
Everybody’s welcome at Ma’s. But good luck getting home safe.
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town (Diana Silvers, Glass), to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own.
She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don’t curse. Never go upstairs. And call her “Ma.”
But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.