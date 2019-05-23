‘Ma’: Octavia Spencer Breaks Down Her Creepy Character in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip

0

Who doesn’t love Octavia Spencer? The journeyman actress has been keeping busy in the business for decades, but since taking hom her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 2011’s The Help, she’s been knocking it out of the park with a string of awards contenders and critical darlings including Fruitvale Station, Hidden Figures, and The Shape of Water. She’s one of the best actresses working right now, and she almost always plays a good guy, but with her latest film, the Oscar-winner is getting creepy.

Blumhouse is about to turn our love for the actress against us with Ma, the upcoming revenge chiller that stars Spencer as Sue Ann, aka “Ma,” a lonely woman who befriends a group of teens only to develop a frightening, obsessive fixation on them. Then comes the violence. With Ma arriving in theaters next week, we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette with Spencer, who describes what her twisted character is all about.

Check out the behind-the-scenes Ma clip below. Written by Tate Taylor and Scotty Landes (Who Is America?), the film also stars Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, McKaley Miller, Missi Pyle, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo, and Dante Brown. Ma opens in theaters on May 31st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ma: