Oculus Connect 6 Event Announces New Games, Like ‘Medal of Honor’, & Product Updates

There was plenty of exciting news coming out of the Oculus Connect 6 event on Wednesday, September 25. The event included keynote speeches, in-depth discussions, and opportunities for attendees to experience the latest updates to the Oculus tech.

Among the most exciting announcements was news about the forthcoming Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Thanks to the Oculus technology, the game is a completely immersive experience, turning players into soldiers and agents for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). Here’s the official synopsis for Above and Beyond.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond brings the historic battlefields of World War II back to the forefront for an epic AAA experience. You’ll play as an Allied agent of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), tasked with infiltrating, outgunning, and outsmarting the Nazi war machine. In addition to both a full narrative campaign and multiplayer modes, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond includes a unique story gallery, letting you sit with WWII veterans and survivors to hear their stories while witnessing first-hand the events and locations that have shaped our history.

And if you’re curious to see what gameplay looks like, including the feel of the world that’s been created, check out the preview below:

There was also a trailer released for Vader Immortal – Episode II, which looks even more intense and thrilling than the previous installment. Watch the trailer shown at the Oculus Connect 6 event below:

Additional announcements from the first day of the event include information about new games coming to Oculus as well as key product updates for Quest. One of those product updates is in regards to the Oculus Link cable, which we’re hearing may cost $79, allows Quest owners and gaming PCs to connect on the Rift platform. For more information on the Oculus link as well as other Connect 6 Day 1 announcements, keep reading.

Additional Oculus Rift & Quest Content Updates:

Vader Immortal II : In Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Episode II players return to Mustafar to learn the ways of the Force, including new powers and lightsaber skills. Launching at OC6.

: In Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Episode II players return to Mustafar to learn the ways of the Force, including new powers and lightsaber skills. Launching at OC6. Stormland + Asgard’s Wrath : Pre-orders for two highly-anticipated Oculus Studios titles open at OC6. Asgard’s Wrath, from Sanzaru Games, launches October 10. Stormland, from Insomniac Games launches November 14.

: Pre-orders for two highly-anticipated Oculus Studios titles open at OC6. Asgard’s Wrath, from Sanzaru Games, launches October 10. Stormland, from Insomniac Games launches November 14. Beat Saber Panic!: Beat Saber 360 is launching in December and Panic! At The Disco Music Pack is available next week.

News & Update For Oculus Quest:

Hand Tracking : Today, it was announced there will be hand tracking on Quest, which will enable natural interaction in VR using your own hands, all without the need for a controller, external sensors, gloves, or a PC to power it.

: Today, it was announced there will be hand tracking on Quest, which will enable natural interaction in VR using your own hands, all without the need for a controller, external sensors, gloves, or a PC to power it. Horizon : An interconnected and ever-expanding social VR world where people can explore new places, play games, and build communities – launching in beta in 2020.

: An interconnected and ever-expanding social VR world where people can explore new places, play games, and build communities – launching in beta in 2020. Oculus Link: A new way for people who own Quest and a gaming PC to access content from the Rift Platform. The software will launch in beta this November and it will work with most high-quality USB-C cables. Later this year, we’ll release a premium cable to provide a best-in-class experience with maximum throughput to run Rift content and enough length so you can move easily in VR.

Oculus Go apps on Quest: Beginning September 26, Oculus Quest owners can access a variety of popular Oculus Go apps on Quest.

There are still more announcements to come from the Oculus Connect 6 event, so make sure you stay tuned. If you’re interested to know more about our thoughts on the Oculus gaming experience, check out our reviews for Vader Immortal – Episode I and Creed: Rise to Glory.