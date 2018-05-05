This Week in Animation: ‘OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: T.K.O.’ Arrives on DVD This Summer

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: TKO DVD Arrives This Summer

Revisit the action-packed adventures of the Cartoon Network series when OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: T.K.O. arrives on DVD July 17th. Created by Ian Jones-Quartey, the high-octane series follows K.O. as he takes on the villains of Lakewood Plaza while training to become one of the world’s greatest heroes. Superfans can jump into all the action with the volume one DVD that includes 18 episodes and a 22-minute special, all from the first season.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes follows K.O., a cheerfully eager young boy who wants nothing more than to become the world’s greatest hero while following in his mother’s footsteps. Set in a futuristic world full of robots and aliens, K.O. works at Gar’s Bodega, a hero supply store located in Lakewood Plaza, alongside his friends Radicles and Enid. Whether he’s mopping the floor with evil robots or literally mopping the floor, K.O. is set to take on the world while proving every success or failure to be just another stepping stone to becoming the ultimate hero.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: T.K.O.

18 x 11 MINUTE EPISODES

1 x 22 MINUTE SPECIAL: