‘OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: TKO’ DVD Is a Real Knockout But Lacks a Special Features Punch

Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes is one of those rare animated shows that had obvious potential early on and quickly surpassed its own limits. Thanks to a strong voice, colorful character design, and super-fun action sequences, the network’s bonafide hit shows no signs of slowing down. But if you haven’t caught up with the series, which is now deep into its second season, a new DVD released today serves to highlight some of the best, most exciting, and heartfelt episodes from the show’s first season.

Created by Ian Jones-Quartey, the high-octane series follows K.O. as he takes on the villains of Lakewood Plaza while training to become one of the world’s greatest heroes. The action-packed adventures of the Cartoon Network series are put on display in OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: T.K.O., the new DVD available now. Superfans can jump into all the action with the volume one DVD that includes 18 episodes (including a thinly veiled gun-control episode and a story about corrupt media organizations) and a 22-minute special, which sees K.O. going all dark and moody, all from the first season. The only downsides to this DVD collection are a lack of any special features or bonus materials and the fact that it’s a highlight reel of the show’s best episodes, not a Season 1 collection itself. Still, for fans of OK K.O.! who want to get their mitts on everything associated with this series, it’s a nice add.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes follows K.O., a cheerfully eager young boy who wants nothing more than to become the world’s greatest hero while following in his mother’s footsteps. Set in a futuristic world full of robots and aliens, K.O. works at Gar’s Bodega, a hero supply store located in Lakewood Plaza, alongside his friends Radicles and Enid. Whether he’s mopping the floor with evil robots or literally mopping the floor, K.O. is set to take on the world while proving every success or failure to be just another stepping stone to becoming the ultimate hero.

