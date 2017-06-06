‘Okja’ Featurette and Posters Serve Up the Main Characters

0

Director and co-writer Bong Joon Ho may not have to sell his diehard fans on his new Netflix movie Okja, but for folks who might be struggling with the film’s title and just what exactly the movie is all about, the marketing team is going to have to do a bit more work.

Enter a new video featurette that shows some of the film’s stellar cast explaining away chunks of the narrative and how different characters fit into it. And as a bonus, there are also clever new character posters that offer up looks at each of the main players in Okja and serve up each of their personality quirks on a platter.

Okja stars Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Byun Heebong, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, Jake Gyllenhaal and newcomer An Seo Hyun as “Mija.” Be sure to check them out on Netflix on June 28th.

Check out the featurette explaining Okja‘s cast of characters below:

Meet your new hero. Mija, played by An Seo Hyun, is introduced by the cast of the upcoming Netflix Original Film, Okja. Only on Netflix June 28.

Here’s the official synopsis for Okja:

For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja – a massive animal and an even bigger friend – at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when a family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s dearest friend. With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja…while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home. Deftly blending genres, humor, poignancy and drama, Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host) begins with the gentlest of premises-the bond between man and animal-and ultimately creates a distinct and layered vision of the world that addresses the animal inside us all. Okja is a Plan B Entertainment, Lewis Pictures and Kate Street Picture Company production in association with Netflix.

