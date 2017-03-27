New ‘Okja’ Images Further Reveal Bong Joon Ho’s Netflix Monster Movie

0

Netflix has released some new images from The Host and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming film Okja. The original story follows a young girl named Mija (An Seo Hyun) who has spent her entire life as caretaker and companion to a massive animal named Okja in the mountains of South Korea. But when the Mirando Corporation, a family-owned multinational conglomerate, takes Okja for themselves, Mija sets out to rescue the friendly beast.

That this is Bong Joon Ho’s next film after Snowpiercer is reason enough to be excited, but the filmmaker once again put together a tremendous cast that includes Tilda Swinton as CEO Lucy Mirando, who’s in the midst of a rebranding campaign, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mirando Corporation employee, TV personality, and Zoologist Dr. Johnny Wilcox. Paul Dano, Giancarlo Esposito, Steven Yeun, and Lily Collins also star and basically give me this movie now.

Check out a trio of new images below. Okja premieres on Netflix on June 28th.