New ‘Okja’ Trailer Sings the Film’s Praises

Netflix has released a new Okja trailer. The new film from Bong Joon-ho follows a young girl named Mija (An Seo Hyun) who has spent her entire life as caretaker and companion to a massive animal named Okja in the mountains of South Korea. But when the Mirando Corporation, a family-owned multinational conglomerate, takes Okja for themselves, Mija sets out to rescue the friendly beast.

The latest trailer is packed with positive blurbs that greeted the film when it premiered at Cannes earlier this year. In his review for Collider, Gregory Ellwood said of the film:

Bong, who is best known for The Host and Snowpiercer, is not a director who is afraid of big, unconventional ideas. With Okja the Korean auteur is tackling issues of consumerism, animal rights, the environment and corporate greed. In theory, that’s a bit much for one movie to tackle, but Bong has a remarkable talent for taking concepts and themes you wouldn’t think would work together and creating something extraordinary in the process.

I’ve heard nothing but good things about this movie, and while I wish I could catch it in a theater, I’m eager to settle in and watch it when it debuts on Netflix on June 28th.

Check out the new Okja trailer below. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Byun Heebong, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Here’s the official synopsis for Okja: