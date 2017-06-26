‘Okja': Paul Dano, Lily Collins and Steven Yeun on the Power of Flatulence

0

In the original Netflix adventure Okja, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Devon Bostick and Daniel Henshall play bickering leaders of the Animal Liberation Front. Their bickering is about the most pure read of their member’s manual and the proper use of translation of language. It’s but one comedic celebration and critique of modern times, that activists need purity in their group although anyone who’s on board with their fringe cause should feel equal in that realm. The Liberators have teamed with a young Korean girl named Mija (An Seo Huyn) to free her beloved “super-pig” (a genetically modified pig bread by a corporation to be really large and thus feed more people from one animal) from the corporation that created it.

Recently, I got the chance to sit down with three of the members of this liberation—Dano, Collins and Yeun—to discuss Bong Joon-ho‘s new Netflix movie. We discussed their bonded moments with pets, their character names (J, K, Blond, Red, and Silver; you can probably guess the question), plus Dano’s peculiar presence in films in which flatulence is used as an escape method (Okja and Swiss Army Man).

The film will be released on Netflix and in select cities June 28. The official synopsis follows.