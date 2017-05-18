First Official Trailer for ‘Okja’ Is Slightly NSFW, Loves Animals, Really Hates GMOs

0

The first trailer for Bong Joon Ho‘s Okja is now available for your consumption! The writer-director of The Host and Snowpiercer, among others, looks to have taken everything he learned from the creature feature/horror picture and the sci-fi classic about class warfare and combined them into this “girl and her dog(thing)”-meets-evil organization(s) tale. Okja should encourage a lot of conversation about GMOs, the agriculture industry, animal welfare groups, and the pros and cons of both sides of each of them. Bong Joon Ho works masterfully in these gray areas and I can’t wait to see what he does with them in Okja; the trailer likely only hints at everyone’s ultimate motive here.

Message aside, the cast in Okja is outstanding, including Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Byun Heebong, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, Jake Gyllenhaal and introducing An Seo Hyun as “Mija.” The only thing I’m not quite sold on is the design and animation of the very obviously computer-generated title creature as it ambles along. It looks to be from the same evolutionary tree as the space pig in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the creature from Monster Trucks. Your mileage may vary. Be sure to check out Netflix for Okja on June 28th.

Watch the official trailer for Okja below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Okja: