First Look at ‘Okja’ Reveals Bong Joon-ho’s Synthesis of Nature and Science

Bong Joon-ho‘s 2013 train-based, class-warfare themed, action-packed drama Snowpiercer is a modern sci-fi classic, so it’s with an understandable amount of anticipation that we look forward to the writer/director’s newest project, Okja. The creature feature, somewhat shrouded in mystery even after today’s first look provided by Netflix in a teaser trailer, is decidedly different from Bong Joon-ho’s 2006 horror-slanted effort The Host. Whereas that film focused on a creature created unintentionally through negligence and pollution, Okja‘s beastie appears to be a very intentional synthesis of nature and science, as described by star Tilda Swinton in the trailer. We get only a glimpse at the new lifeform here, but it’s more than enough to keep us excited for the Netflix release later this summer.

Also starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Dano, and Ahn Seo-Hyun, the Netflix Original Movie Okja will be available on June 28th.

And here’s the official synopsis for Okja:

From visionary Director Bong Joon Ho, this grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion. Only on Netflix June 28

