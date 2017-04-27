Tilda Swinton Talks about Pig Nightmares in Viral Video for ‘Okja’

0

Folks have been anticipating Okja ever since it was announced as director Bong Joon-ho’s next film after Snowpiercer, but it just kept getting better and better. First there was Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton signing on to lead the cast, then the logline: It’s the story of a young girl named Mija (An Seo Hyun) who has spent her entire life as caretaker and companion to a massive animal named Okja in the mountains of South Korea, only to find the beast stolen by the conglomerate Mirando Corporation. And now there’s a new viral video to make the wait for Okja that much harder.

In the video we see Tilda Swinton’s character Lucy Mirando speaking about Mirando Corporation’s various dealings and do-goods. The focus eventually comes down on pigs, with Lucy—the company’s CEO—stating that the pigs that go to slaughter at Mirando Corporation dream peacefully, while other pigs have nightmares. In a stroke of brilliance, Swinton then shows us what those nightmares might be like.

It’s wonderfully weird and cheesy, and exactly the kind of flavor I was hoping to see from Okja. The film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, but sadly that will be one of the few times it’ll actually be exhibited on the big screen. It’s a Netflix original, and while that comes with creative freedom, Netflix has also shown an intense disinterest in pushing any of their films into actual movie theaters.

Regardless, the movie looks like a straight-up joy. Check out the viral video below. Okja also stars Paul Dano, Giancarlo Esposito, Steven Yeun, and Lily Collins and hits Netflix on June 28th.