‘Get Out’ Dominates the Oklahoma Film Critics Circle Awards

The Oklahoma Film Critics Circle, of which I’m a voting member, handed out their year-end awards, and Get Out dominated this year’s honors. Jordan Peele’s socially relevant horror film won five awards in total, including Best Film, Best Ensemble, Best Director, Best First Feature, and Best Original Screenplay. But The Shape of Water put up a strong fight, as the initial ballots revealed a tie for Best Film between Get Out and Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale, and a runoff ensued. The latter didn’t go home empty handed, as Sally Hawkins took Best Actress honors and del Toro nabbed the Runner-Up position for Best Director.

As a voting member of the OFCC I’m pretty happy with how this year’s awards turned out. We gave Best Documentary to Oklahoma City, which had nothing to do with bias and everything to do with the film’s gripping chronicle of domestic terrorism, and how the origins of the Oklahoma City bombing have ties to extremist groups in America today.

Check out the full list of awards, including out Top 10 Films of 2017, below.

Best Film:

Get Out

Top Ten

1. Get Out

2. The Shape of Water

3. Lady Bird

4. Dunkirk

5. Good Time

6. Blade Runner 2049

7. Call Me By Your Name

8. The Florida Project

9. Wonder Woman

10. The Big Sick

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Runner-Up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Runner-Up: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Runner-Up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Runner-Up: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Original Screenplay: Get Out, Jordan Peele

Runner-Up: Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

Runner-Up: The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Runner-Up: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Documentary: Oklahoma City

Runner-Up: One of Us

Best Animated Film: Coco

Runner-Up: The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Foreign-Language Film: The Square

Runner-Up: First They Killed My Father

Best Ensemble: Get Out

Runner-Up: The Big Sick

Best First Feature: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Runner-Up: Kogonada, Columbus

Most Disappointing Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Runner-Up (TIE): Justice League and The Dark Tower

Body of Work: Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, The Post)

Runner-Up: Tracy Letts (The Lovers, Lady Bird, The Post)