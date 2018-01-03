‘Get Out’ Dominates the Oklahoma Film Critics Circle Awards

The Oklahoma Film Critics Circle, of which I’m a voting member, handed out their year-end awards, and Get Out dominated this year’s honors. Jordan Peele’s socially relevant horror film won five awards in total, including Best Film, Best Ensemble, Best Director, Best First Feature, and Best Original Screenplay. But The Shape of Water put up a strong fight, as the initial ballots revealed a tie for Best Film between Get Out and Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale, and a runoff ensued. The latter didn’t go home empty handed, as Sally Hawkins took Best Actress honors and del Toro nabbed the Runner-Up position for Best Director.
As a voting member of the OFCC I’m pretty happy with how this year’s awards turned out. We gave Best Documentary to Oklahoma City, which had nothing to do with bias and everything to do with the film’s gripping chronicle of domestic terrorism, and how the origins of the Oklahoma City bombing have ties to extremist groups in America today.
Check out the full list of awards, including out Top 10 Films of 2017, below.
Best Film:
Get Out
Top Ten
1. Get Out
2. The Shape of Water
3. Lady Bird
4. Dunkirk
5. Good Time
6. Blade Runner 2049
7. Call Me By Your Name
8. The Florida Project
9. Wonder Woman
10. The Big Sick
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Runner-Up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Runner-Up: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Runner-Up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Runner-Up: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Original Screenplay: Get Out, Jordan Peele
Runner-Up: Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
Runner-Up: The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Runner-Up: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Documentary: Oklahoma City
Runner-Up: One of Us
Best Animated Film: Coco
Runner-Up: The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Foreign-Language Film: The Square
Runner-Up: First They Killed My Father
Best Ensemble: Get Out
Runner-Up: The Big Sick
Best First Feature: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Runner-Up: Kogonada, Columbus
Most Disappointing Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Runner-Up (TIE): Justice League and The Dark Tower
Body of Work: Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, The Post)
Runner-Up: Tracy Letts (The Lovers, Lady Bird, The Post)