Witness the First Trailer for ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Featuring Josh Gad

Disney’s Frozen sequel may not be due until late November of 2019, but fans will get a 21-minute Frozen featurette to hold them over this holiday season. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, a new animated short film featuring Josh Gad‘s comedically naive snowman, will play in front of Disney/Pixar’s Coco this fall when the film opens November 22nd. And a newly released trailer for the short, which itself will play in front of Cars 3 this weekend, is available now for your viewing pleasure!

The first image from the film comes courtesy of EW, who also chatted with John Lasseter, chief creative officer, Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, about the project. “I’m thrilled that Disney Animation’s featurette ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ will be coming to theaters in November with Pixar’s ‘Coco.’ “It’s a perfect pairing – they’re both beautiful, heartfelt films about families and how people carry traditions forward. I can’t wait for audiences to get to see both of these terrific projects together on the big screen.”

Featuring four new original songs, the 21-minute featurette welcomes the original cast and characters back to the big screen, including Olaf (Gad), who is on a mission to harness the best holiday traditions for Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). Directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton, produced by Oscar-winner Roy Conli, with original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will be in theaters for a limited time beginning November 22nd.

Check out the first trailer for Olaf’s Frozen Adventure below:

And here’s the 21-minute long featurette’s official synopsis:

Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) teams up with Sven on a merry mission in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 21-minute featurette “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.” It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save this first Christmas for his friends. Directed by Emmy®-winning filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton (“Prep & Landing”), produced by Oscar® winner Roy Conli (“Big Hero 6”), and featuring a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer and four original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” opens in front of Disney•Pixar’s original feature “Coco” in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017.

