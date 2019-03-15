Olivia Wilde and the Cast of ‘Booksmart’ Celebrate Hilarious Leading Ladies in Hollywood

0

Back in 2012, I got the opportunity to chat with Olivia Wilde about her second documentary short film serving as executive producer, Baseball in the Time of Cholera. Every since, she’s continued to rack up producing credits including one for the movie Meadowland, a devastating exploration of dealing with loss that marked prolific cinematographer Reed Morano’s feature directorial debut. The point is, Wilde is making interesting choices and gaining a ton of experience along the way and, it turns out, that’s all served her well because her feature directorial debut, Booksmart, is phenomenal.

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever lead the ensemble as Molly and Amy respectively. They’re high school overachievers bound for prestigious colleges who have basically forgone having a social life in order to focus on their studies and ensure a bright future. The day before graduation, however, they come to the realization that they could have had the best of both worlds and opt to live it up this one last night and finally party with their peers.

I hadn’t seen the film when Wilde, Feldstein, Dever, Billie Lourd and screenwriter Katie Silberman swung by the Collider Studio at SXSW but I was still super excited about the conversation because of how much faith I have in all of them. However, now that I’ve seen and completely fallen in love with the film, I’m downright ecstatic to share the chat and shine a bigger spotlight on Booksmart, which I can’t recommend enough when it hits theaters on May 24th. You can give the full interview a watching using the video embed at the top of this article and, if you’d like, there’s a handy breakdown of the conversation below.

