‘Booksmart’ Duo Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman Team for Holiday Comedy at Universal

Universal Pictures has won a heated bidding war for an untitled holiday comedy pitch from Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman, who recently teamed on Booksmart.

Wilde is attached to direct, while Silberman will write the script, which is based on an original idea of theirs. Both Wilde and Silberman will produce, while Universal executives Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Silberman co-wrote Booksmart with Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel, though Silberman was the only one to receive a producer credit. The film, which has grossed $22 million at the domestic box office, stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as well-behaved high school students who decide to cut loose the night before graduation. It served as Wilde’s directorial debut and is one of the year’s best-reviewed films, clocking in at 97% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Silberman’s recent credits include the romantic comedies Set It Up and Isn’t It Romantic, while Wilde recently starred in the indie thriller A Vigilante, and is currently filming Clint Eastwood‘s drama Richard Jewell. She’s represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment, while Silberman is repped by MXN Entertainment. Deadline broke the news