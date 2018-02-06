Facebook Messenger

Best Olympics Movies to Get You Ready for the Games

The Olympics are almost upon us. There will be the thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat, and perhaps some truly outstanding narratives will lead to a feature film down the road. Movies are no stranger to mining the Olympics for dramatic material, and it’s led to some fairly enjoyable features along the way. Some movies are about the joy of competing, others are about the wonder of getting the gold medal. However they go, they tend to provide a fun, entertaining look at the events that capture the attention of the world for a couple weeks every couple of years. If you’re excited for this year’s Olympics, check out these movies to get in the spirit of the games.

