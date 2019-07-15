New ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ Trailer From Showtime Is an Early ’90s Fever Dream

0

If Alexander Skarsgård‘s incredible wig work in the On Becoming a God in Central Florida trailer doesn’t get your attention, you have a plethora of visual delights to latch onto. The upcoming series from Showtime just dropped a truly life-changing trailer which features multiple shots of Kirsten Dunst in bedazzled bathing suits and jorts, Ted Levine sporting his best mustache since Monk, Skarsgård prancing around parking lots and office buildings in the most ill-fitting tuxedo money can buy, and teases of a shiny company that is rotten to its core controlling every character we meet. Folks, I. Am. Sold.

Thanks to the latest trailer, it’s clear that all 10 episodes of On Becoming a God will be a feverish, neon-and-humidity-soaked return to the early ’90s series. Series stars Dunst, Skarsgård, Levine, Théodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, and Beth Ditto all get a chance to shine during the nearly 3-minute-long trailer which introduces us to Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a wife and mom who is ready to take down the multi-level marketing operation that nearly left her family in ruins.

If every outfit ripped straight out of 1992 doesn’t reel you in, then maybe the dialogue will. Over the course of the trailer, you get to hear incredible lines like Skarsgård saying, “Everyone who judged me, all the stinker-thinkers who tried to tell me this whole thing was a scam, I’m thinking of their faces as they realize they’re about to see what a winner looks like!” and later, Levine’s Obie Garbeau III tell Dunst’s Krystal, “You are a demon,” to which Krystal replies very calmly, “No, I’m a businessman.” Yeah, you’re going to want to go ahead and clear all of your Sunday night viewing plans from the end of August onward because you do not want to miss a moment of this series.

On Becoming a God was created and executive produced by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky and produced by Sony’s TriStar Television. Additional executive producers include Sarah Shepard, Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney (Catch-22) and Grant Heslov (Catch-22), along with Dunst, Charlie McDowell (The One I Love), who also directed the pilot. Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) serves as showrunner.

Watch the latest trailer below and tune in when On Becoming a God in Central Florida premieres on Showtime on Sunday, August 25 at 10/9c.

Here’s the official synopsis for On Becoming a God in Central Florida.