‘On My Block’ Trailer Unveils Netflix’s New High School-Set Series

Netflix continues to crank out new original series with alarming speed, and here’s another one that has just flashed on the radar: On My Block, a half-hour series that focuses on the coming-of-age stories of a group of South Central LA teens as they enter high school. Just based on the trailer, there are a lot of similarities to Showtime’s The Chi, though On My Block has more of a focus just on a younger set of kids. Both series, however, tell the stories of navigating not just the perils of high school, but also those of a neighborhood (though the tone of Netflix’s series seems a little light so far). And like The Chi, the cast of On My Block is far more diverse (finally) than most of what we’ve seen from Netflix originals so far.

The series stars Diego Tinoco (Teen Wolf) as Cesar Diaz, Jason Genao (The Get Down) as Ruby Martinez, Jessica Marie Garcia (Disney’s Liv and Maddie) as Jasmin, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie and Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, and is co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. Check out the first trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for On My Block: