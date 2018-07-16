First ‘On the Basis of Sex’ Trailer Reveals Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg

0

Focus Features and Participant Media have released the first trailer for the upcoming historical drama On the Basis of Sex, which stars Felicity Jones as future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Directed by Mimi Leder (The Leftovers, Deep Impact), the film chronicles the true story of Ginsburg’s fight to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals in an effort to overturn a century of gender discrimination. Armie Hammer co-stars as Ginsburg’s supportive husband Marty.

This is a really great trailer, framed perfectly to speak to issues that still face gender discrimination today. Jones looks to be spot-on as the notorious RBG, and Hammer is perfect casting as the mild-mannered Marty. What Ginsburg did during her time before the Supreme Court is extraordinary, but also a story that’s far more interesting once you dial into the specifics—she argued against gender discrimination by bringing up a court case where a man was discriminated against, thus paving the way for gender equality by setting judicial precedent. I imagine this film is going to do very, very well and I’m eager to see it.

Check out the On the Basis of Sex trailer below. Written by Daniel Stiepleman, the film also stars Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, and Cailee Spaeny. On the Basis of Sex will open in limited release on December 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for On the Basis of Sex: