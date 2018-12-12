‘Once Upon a Deadpool': Fred Savage Plays Deadpool-Themed “F***, Marry, Kill”

-
Like I mentioned in my full review, I wasn’t completely sold on the idea of Once Upon a Deadpool overall, but that Princess Bride framing device with Ryan Reynolds reading a story to Fred Savage? Aces, man. But since we couldn’t get any Deadpool-esque f-bombs out of Savage during the movie—it is PG-13, after all—we tried to get some out of him during the LA press day for Once Upon a Deadpool by playing a few rounds of “Fuck, Marry, Kill” with the actor. Juggernaut, Colossus, or Cable, just for one example. (For the record, Fred Savage is a heck of a sport.)
During the interview, we also discussed who was in charge of the new footage shot for the film, what it felt like to put on that Chicago Bears jersey from The Princess Bride, whether anything got edited out of the new footage for being too R-rated, and more.
Check out what Savage had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.
Fred Savage:
- Who was running the show during the secretive production that resulted in the film’s new footage, and how many people were on set?
- Was there any sort of sense memories that came rushing back when he put the Chicago Bears Jersey back on and sat in a bed on a Princess Bride set?
- A few rounds of Deadpool-Themed “Fuck, Marry, Kill”
- Was anything cut out of the new footage for being too R-rated for the PG-13 cut?
Here is the official synopsis for Once Upon a Deadpool:
On December 12, Deadpool 2 is back in theaters with zero F’s given.
To kick off the holiday season audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth’s reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence.
“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”
Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL in an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, “while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab.”
For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer – previously known as Fuck Cancer, who have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of Once Upon A Deadpool’s release.