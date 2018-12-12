‘Once Upon a Deadpool': Fred Savage Plays Deadpool-Themed “F***, Marry, Kill”

0

Like I mentioned in my full review, I wasn’t completely sold on the idea of Once Upon a Deadpool overall, but that Princess Bride framing device with Ryan Reynolds reading a story to Fred Savage? Aces, man. But since we couldn’t get any Deadpool-esque f-bombs out of Savage during the movie—it is PG-13, after all—we tried to get some out of him during the LA press day for Once Upon a Deadpool by playing a few rounds of “Fuck, Marry, Kill” with the actor. Juggernaut, Colossus, or Cable, just for one example. (For the record, Fred Savage is a heck of a sport.)

During the interview, we also discussed who was in charge of the new footage shot for the film, what it felt like to put on that Chicago Bears jersey from The Princess Bride, whether anything got edited out of the new footage for being too R-rated, and more.

Check out what Savage had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Fred Savage:

Who was running the show during the secretive production that resulted in the film’s new footage, and how many people were on set?

Was there any sort of sense memories that came rushing back when he put the Chicago Bears Jersey back on and sat in a bed on a Princess Bride set?

A few rounds of Deadpool-Themed “Fuck, Marry, Kill”

Was anything cut out of the new footage for being too R-rated for the PG-13 cut?

Here is the official synopsis for Once Upon a Deadpool: