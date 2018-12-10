Deadpool Defends Nickelback in New ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Teaser

0

20th Century Fox has released a new teaser for Once Upon a Deadpool, but this teaser has nothing to do with Deadpool or even superhero movies. Instead, in the framing device for the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2, we see Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and a kidnapped Fred Savage argue over the merits of the band Nickeback. As it turns out, the Merc with a Mouth is a big fan of the loathed Canadian rock band, and he is having none of Savage’s putdowns.

It’s an admittedly odd but cute little moment, and I wonder if it actually appears in Once Upon a Deadpool or if this is one of the bits that hit the cutting room floor that was then repurposed for marketing. Regardless, the mere image of Fred Savage sitting up in a bed Princess Bride-style goes a long way here, and it’ll be interesting to see how many folks flock to see this new cut of the superhero sequel, which includes 20 minutes of new footage to make up for the R-rated stuff that was cut out.

Check out the new Once Upon a Deadpool teaser below. The film opens in theaters on Wednesday, December 12th and will be playing only through December 24th. $1 from every ticket sold goes to the charity F*ck Cancer.