‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Trailer Reveals the PG-13 Cut of the Sequel

20th Century Fox has released the first Once Upon a Deadpool trailer, offering a look at the new PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2. Indeed, while the R-rated follow-up hit theaters back in May and grossed over $730 million worldwide, Fox is releasing a new cut of the film in theaters for a special limited theatrical engagement this holiday season. This new cut of Deadpool 2 will be rated PG-13, and includes a frame story with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool telling the story of Deadpool 2 to a kidnapped Fred Savage, which is a jokey ripoff of the frame story from The Princess Bride. The idea was conceived by Deadpool 2 writers Reynolds, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick, so it’s not exactly some shameless ploy by the studio to simply make more money.

This new footage was shot in secret after Deadpool 2 hit theaters, and this PG-13 cut is not only beneficial to Fox as a bit of a bonus at the end of the year, but is also being watched closely by Disney and Marvel Studios. Indeed, starting in January, Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox becomes official, and the Mouse House is curious to see what the PG-13 prospects of the Deadpool franchise look like and how the character might fit into the PG-13-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once this acquisition is final, all plans for Fox’s superhero movies are subject to their new corporate overlords, and no doubt the folks at Marvel Studios have some ideas.

The best part of Once Upon a Deadpool, however, is that for every ticket sold $1 will be donated to the charity F–ck Cancer, which is being retitled “Fudge Cancer” for the purposes of this PG-13 release.

Check out the Once Upon a Deadpool trailer below. The film also stars Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, and Julian Dennison and hits theaters on December 12th and will run only through Christmas Eve.