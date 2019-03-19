[Updated] Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ Eyeing Premiere at Cannes

0

Update: Per IndieWire, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux says, “[Tarantino]’s editing [and] working hard to be ready by Cannes!” And while the intention is to premiere at the festival, it’s not a done deal yet.

25 years after taking home the Palme d’Ore, Quentin Tarantino is eyeing his return to the Croisette. No official announcement has been made, but THR reports that the filmmaker will debut his ninth film, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood at the festival, and according to the report, it could premiere on May 21 — the exact anniversary of Pulp Fiction‘s premiere.

Of course, Tarantino is no stranger to Cannes, having screened a number of his films at the festival both in and out of competition, including Inglourious Basterds, Kill Bill Vol. 2, and Death Proof. Tarantino’s latest feature heads to Hollywood in the 1960s, where we meet Leonardo DiCaprio‘s as an aging Western star trying to find his place in a changing Hollywood landscape alongside his trusty stunt double, played by Brad Pitt. They also happen to live next door to actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), in the year of her tragic murder at the hands of the Manson Family cult. However, early reports said the film isn’t focused on the Manson murders, but exploring 1969 Hollywood through a “tapestry–like” structure a la Pulp Fiction.

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26th and the cast also includes Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Scoot McNairy, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Danny Strong, Sydney Sweeney, Clu Gulager, James Landry Hébert, Mikey Madison, Lena Dunham, Maya Hawke, and Nicholas Hammond, just to name a few.

