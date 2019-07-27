Friday Box Office: ‘The Lion King’ Edges Out Newcomer ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

0

It looks like Quentin Tarantino‘s latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is ready to put up a good fight at the box office. The film, a nostalgia-filled love letter to the late ’60s starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, came in at number two after spending two nights in theaters across the nation and raking in $16.8 million domestically.

Of course, the potent triple threat of Dicaprio, Pitt, and Robbie couldn’t shake Disney’s The Lion King loose from its top spot at the Friday box office. The House of Mouse’s remake of the 1994 animated film pulled in another $22.3 million domestically, adding to its already massive $297.5 million earned stateside.

Meanwhile, Friday’s box office was still quite kind to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Toy Story 4, and Crawl, all of whom also made it into this weekend’s top five earners. Far From Home earned another $3.5 million as it nears the end of its first month in theaters. Toy Story 4, now in its sixth weekend in domestic theaters, brought in a little over $3 million. Finally, Crawl is putting in the work and hanging on in fifth place at the box office by adding $1.1 million for Friday to its three-week domestic gross of almost $28.6 million.

Tarantino’s latest film is officially off to the box office races and already has a promising start. Will Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have the goods to catch up to, or possibly even beat out, Disney’s The Lion King? Or will the remake reign supreme for another weekend? We’ll have to wait just one more day to see how it all shakes out.