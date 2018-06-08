James Marsden Joins Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ in Undisclosed Role

0

The cast for Quentin Tarantino’s next film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood continues to fill out, but today’s casting news comes with a twist. Variety reports that James Marsden and Julia Butters (American Housewife) have joined the cast, but unlike prior casting for the film, Variety reporter Justin Kroll says he was told specifically by the studio not to disclose who Marsden is playing. We know the 1969-set film involves the Manson Murders in some form, with Margot Robbie playing victim Sharon Tate, and we also know that Tarantino’s script may be calling for both Charles Manson and Roman Polanski to appear as characters, so could the secrecy mean that Marsden is playing one of these two controversial (to say the least) figures?

It’s certainly possible, and I could definitely see the Westworld actor as a young Charles Manson. The film is toplined by Leonardo DiCaprio as the former star of a Western TV series and Brad Pitt as his stunt double, both of whom find themselves struggling to make it in Hollywood. Oh, and DiCaprio’s character lives next door to Sharon Tate.

Described as Pulp Fiction-esque in structure, the film certainly appears to have a tapestry story of sorts given the sprawling ensemble. Just yesterday Al Pacino signed on to play the agent of DiCaprio’s character, and the ensemble also includes Timothy Olyphant, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, and Nicholas Hammond.

Filming on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is due to begin this summer, which explains all the casting news, but it’ll be some time before we see this thing. It’s not due for release until August 9, 2019 via Paramount Pictures.