Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Adds Lena Dunham, Lorenza Izzo

Quentin Tarantino has never been one to half-ass an ensemble, but the cast he’s putting together for his mysterious Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best yet, and he’s just added a few more familiar names to the roster.

Per Deadline, Tarantino has added Lena Dunham, Lorenza Izzo, Austin Butler, and Maya Hawke to the cast in undisclosed roles. The gig marks the first major film role for Girls creator and star, who headlined 6 seasons of the HBO comedy. Izzo will be a familiar face to Eli Roth fans, having previously appeared in The Green Inferno and Knock Knock, and is set to appear in The House with a Clock in Its Walls later this year. Butler appeared in the comedy Dude earlier this year, but is best known for his TV work on series like The Shannara Chronicles and Switched at Birth. Finally, Hawke made her debut in the BBC’s three-part Little Women adaptation and is set to co-star in Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Their roles in the new Tarantino picture are a mystery, but they join an impressive and expansive cast. Described as a sprawling, interweaved Pulp Fiction-esque story, set in 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time stars Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Rick Dalton, a former Western TV star struggling to stay relevant, and Brad Pitt as his trusty longtime stuntman Cliff Booth. Oh, and Rick happens to live next door to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

Tate isn’t the only recognizable name in the character roster. The film also stars Dakota Fanning as Squeaky Fromme, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Mike Moh as Bruce Lee, Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring, and Nicholas Hammond as Sam Wanamaker. The rest of the super-sized ensemble also includes Timothy Olyphant, Burt Reynolds, Luke Perry, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Al Pacino, Nicholas Hammond, and more.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently in production and opens in theaters worldwide on July 26, 2019.