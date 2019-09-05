Quentin Tarantino Has Discussed a ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Miniseries, Says Brad Pitt

0

Like a good number of filmmakers before him, Quentin Tarantino has taken to tinkering with his creations long after they hit theaters. Just this year, the director and editor Fred Raskin re-purposed his already-lengthy eighth film The Hateful Eight into a four-episode miniseries for Netflix, complete with about 20 minutes of cut footage. “I thought, wow, that’s really intriguing,” Tarantino told Slashfilm at the time. “I mean, the movie exists as a movie, but if I were to use all the footage we shot, and see if I could put it together in episode form, I was game to give that a shot.”

Still in theaters, the director’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood isn’t quite the behemoth that Hateful Eight is, but Tarantino still might have his eye on a longer, serialized cut. The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan published a few un-used quotes from a profile of Once Upon a Time star Brad Pitt, in which the actor confirmed Tarantino is toying with the notion.

“Yeah he’s talked about it,” Pitt said. “It’s a pretty arousing idea.”

Pitt even compared the possible project to Tarantino’s extended Hateful Eight cut, noting the possibilities a “series” affords that a movie does not.

“I look at series where you can spend much more time on characters and story and explore angles you don’t always get to do in film. So much of these films end up on the cutting room floor because they just don’t fit in the box. That’s why I think it’s interesting that Tarantino took Hateful Eight and ostensibly repurposed it as a three-part series. It’s almost the best of both words: You have the cinema experience that exists, but you can’t actually put more content in the series format.”

And there’s a lot of Once Upon a Time, reportedly, that did end up on the editing room floor. Speaking to EW, actor Damon Herriman—who plays infamous cult leader Charles Manson in the film—said “a lot” of footage was cut from the film and confirmed one other Charmes Manson scene that “may make an appearance at some point.”

Herriman said: “[W]e did shoot a little more than what’s in the film. He did cut quite a lot out of the film. The stuff I got to do in that was lighter and more of a fun tone…”

For what it’s worth, the credits of the film itself confirmed that frequent Tarantino collaborator Tim Roth was cut from the film, and Collider also confirmed James Marsden played Burt Reynolds in a deleted scene.

