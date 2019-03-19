New ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Poster Features Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate

Facebook Messenger

Following yesterday’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood poster featuring leads Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Sony Pictures has released another poster, this time featuring Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. The main plot of the picture focuses on DiCaprio as the star of a famous Western TV series who’s trying to find his place in a rapidly changing Hollywood landscape alongside his trusty stunt double, played by Pitt. The twist is they happen to live next door to Sharon Tate (Robbie), who was brutally murdered along with several of her friends by the Manson Family.

The big question swirling around this movie is how exploitative will it be of Tate? Is Tarantino really just making a movie about a rapidly changing Hollywood? The question of Tate is how you make her more than just a victim, and perhaps Once Upon a Time sees her more as a tragic figure, a rising star whose legacy was changed by virtue of being stabbed to death by a bunch of cultists. Additionally, with such a massive cast, you have to wonder what the through line of this movie will be. One area where Tarantino has really struggled since the death of his longtime editor Sally Menke in 2010 is that his films have become more self-indulgent and longwinded. I’m a Tarantino fan, but there’s definitely a lot that could go wrong with his upcoming picture.

Check out the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood poster below. The film opens July 26th and also stars Al Pacino, Timothy OlyphantScoot McNairy, Damian LewisLuke PerryDakota FanningJames MarsdenClifton CollinsKeith JeffersonEmile HirschTim RothMichael MadsenDanny StrongSydney SweeneyClu GulagerJames Landry HébertMikey MadisonLena DunhamMaya Hawke, and Nicholas Hammond, among others.

