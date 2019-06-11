New ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Poster Is a Retro Movie Mashup-Palooza

0

Much like Quentin Tarantino‘s movies themselves, this new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster takes the best ideas from artists that have come before and mixes them together to create something original. There are a lot of nods, homages, character reveals, and retro poster feels in this new one-sheet, along with sots of the main three leads, as played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The Oscar-winners/nominee star as TV star Rick Dalton, his stunt double Cliff Booth, and rising star Sharon Tate, respectively.

Also starring Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Margaret Qualley, and Al Pacino, many of whom can be seen in the following poster, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens July 26th.

Check out the new retro poster below in all its glory (via IMPAwards):

Here’s the official synopsis for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:

Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

