New ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Trailer Weaves in the Manson Family

Sony Pictures has released a new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as TV star Rick Dalton, who is watching his star decline. That doesn’t seem to really bother his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as the two try to make their way in the industry. Meanwhile, Dalton lives next door to rising star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who eventually met a horrible end at the hands of the Manson Family.

This trailer is the first time I’ve become genuinely excited for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood rather than worried about how they’re going to handle the real-life grisly murders. I still think the movie will be controversial as hell (A controversial Tarantino movie! Imagine!), but it’s interesting to see what Tarantino is kind of building to here as a history of Hollywood in 1969 and how it marked a transitional time for both the industry and the country. While the loss of innocence will probably be a topic the film is exploring (Tarantino has said as much), I’m curious to see how he tackles it. We’ll have a better idea of what Tarantino is going for as the first reviews come out of the Cannes Film Festival later today.

Check out the new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer below. The film opens July 26th and also stars Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Margaret Qualley, and Al Pacino.

Here’s the official synopsis for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: