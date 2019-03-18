First Poster for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Teases Tarantino’s 9th Film

0

Columbia Pictures has released the first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster, offering a new look at the ninth film from writer/director Quentin Tarantino, and one has to wonder if a trailer isn’t far behind. Or more specifically, Columbia Pictures has released the first poster for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” as it’s officially presented. The original film takes place in 1969 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the star of a famous Western TV series who’s trying to find his place in a rapidly changing Hollywood landscape alongside his trusty stunt double, played by Brad Pitt. Oh, and they live next door to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) the year the actress was brutally murdered by members of Charlie Manson’s cult.

That’s a lot to chew on, but what’s been clear from the descriptions and casting thus far is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a film about, well, Hollywood. That’s telegraphed in this here poster, as the font for the movie’s title is the same as the iconic Hollywood sign. As for the poster design itself, you don’t really get more confident than, “I have Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt together in one movie,” so putting them front and center is a wise marketing move. I have some nitpicks about the specifics (namely, why does Brad Pitt’s head look photoshopped?) but there’s almost nothing about the marketing of this movie that would convince me not to see this. It’s the new Tarantino. Obviously I’m gonna see it.

Check out the full Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster for yourself below, and today’s debut likely means a trailer will be dropping online fairly soon, so stay tuned. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26th and the cast includes (deep breath) Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Burt Reynolds, Scoot McNairy, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Danny Strong, Sydney Sweeney, Clu Gulager, James Landry Hébert, Mikey Madison, Lena Dunham, Maya Hawke, and Nicholas Hammond, among others.