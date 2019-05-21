‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ Reaction Praises Tarantino’s Most Personal Film

0

Welcome back for a brand new episode of our flagship show, Collider Movie Talk! Today Perri Nemiroff is joined by Coy Jandreau and Haleigh Foutch to talk about some of the hottest movie news stories of the day.

Yesterday we discussed John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘s huge opening weekend at the box office and what it might mean for the franchise’s future. Sure enough, after the show wrapped up, news broke that a fourth film is indeed in the works and that it’s heading towards a May 2021 release. We don’t have any official confirmation on who’s returning for John Wick: Chapter 4 just yet, but after Parabellum, hopes are high that director Chad Stahelski will be back for more with Keanu Reeves as the title character, and maybe even Halle Berry as Sofia.

After that we’ve got a whole batch of new trailers to cover! With Toy Story 4‘s June 21st release just a month away, Disney dropped the final trailer for the highly anticipated Pixar sequel. The new story puts the spotlight on a new toy named Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a spork that Bonnie turns into a toy who now faces an existential crisis. While on summer vacation, Forky gets lost and Woody and the gang go after him. There’s also the first trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, courtesy of Focus Features and Carnival. That one brings back most of the cast for a story that takes place roughly a year and a half after the series finale was set. And then finally, not only did we get a new trailer for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood this morning, but now first reactions are pouring in from Cannes where the film celebrated its world premiere and reportedly scored a six-minute standing ovation. Could this be one of Tarantino’s best? Does it have a chance of snagging some Oscar nominations? The Movie Talk team is here to walk you through the reactions.

