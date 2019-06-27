‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ TV Spot Travels Back to 1969

0

Sony Pictures has released an extended TV spot for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as TV star Rick Dalton, who is watching his star decline. That doesn’t seem to really bother his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as the two try to make their way in the industry. Meanwhile, Dalton lives next door to rising star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who eventually met a horrible end at the hands of the Manson Family.

At this point, there’s really no more to make of the movie. The marketing is what it is, which shows the uneasy balance between Rick’s falling star, Sharon’s rising star, and the Charlie Manson of it all. I really don’t know what to make of this movie, and while I’m obviously interested in anything Tarantino does, Once Upon a Time seems like a high-wire act where I don’t know if he’ll succeed. I wouldn’t bet against Tarantino (his track record is too strong, and it’s good when filmmakers take risks), but at this point I don’t think anything’s going to give me a fresh perspective on the film until I actually see the damn thing.

Check out the new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer below. The film opens July 26th and also stars Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Margaret Qualley, and Al Pacino.

Here’s the official synopsis for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: