Weekend Box Office: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Nabs $40.3 Million, Tarantino’s Highest Debut

Quentin Tarantino‘s ninth film, a foot-heavy fantasy film by the name of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was a bit of a departure for the filmmaker, release-wise, as the first in his career distributed outside the Miramax/Weinstein Company umbrella and only the second, besides Inglourious Basterds, to get a summer release. Well, it looks like the move has at least partially paid off, as Once Upon a Time debuted to $40.3 million, the highest opening weekend in Tarantino’s career.

Of course, there’s plenty of factors at play. OUATIH is toplined by two of the most bankable faces in Hollywood history, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, plus the consistently rising star that is Margot Robbie. It’s an R-rated adult drama tinged with Tarantino’s trademark flashes of violence, but audiences gave it a pretty solid B Cinemascore, and the reviews have been just a bit more on the positive side of split.

Either way, the other half of the story is the fact that Once Upon a TIme still fell behind Jon Favreau‘s The Lion King remake, which nabbed another $75.5 million to bring its domestic total to $350 million. That’s an extraordinary number for a film in its second weekend, and it’s not exactly a surprise it landed above OUATIH. It’s a shiny, extremely family-friendly remake of a beloved Disney movie going up against an R-rated original story.

The next two spots also, shocker, belong to Disney, as Spider-Man: Far From Home and Toy Story 4 brought in another $12.2 million and $9.8 million, respectively. Rounding out the top 5 is director Alexandre Aja‘s alligator attack flick Crawl with another $4 million. At $31 million, Crawl could be considered a hit on its reported $13.5 million budget, but you can’t help but wonder what heights the lean-and-mean creature feature could’ve reached if Paramount told more than, like, 12 people it was coming to theaters.

Check out the weekend's top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Hobbs & Shaw can muscle its way into the top of the box office.