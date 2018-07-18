Sony Slates New Release Dates for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ‘Zombieland 2’, and More

0

Sony just jumbled up their calendar a bit. The biggest change is moving Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood back two weeks. The movie was originally set to open on August 9, 2019, which would have marked the 50th anniversary of the Manson murders, which is part of the plot of Tarantino’s upcoming film. Since that’s kind of gross and tasteless, Sony has wisely decided to sidestep the controversy by opening the movie two weeks earlier on July 26, 2019.

The movie doesn’t currently have any direct competition on that date, but it’s looking at an incredibly competitive July that will include Spider-Man: Far From Home (although that’s just Sony competing with itself), Top Gun: Maverick, and the live-action remake of The Lion King. That being said, it’s not like Tarantino’s movie will lack for star power. The film’s cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond.

Another big announcement for Sony was slating Zombieland 2 for October 11, 2019. While we previously reported that the film would open in October 2019, we didn’t know exactly when. Zombieland 2, which will reunite stars Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin, has some stiff competition on the 11th going up against the animated The Addams Family, the adaptation of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the drama The Goldfinch, and Disney’s Jungle Cruise. It’s likely that at least one of these movies will blink and move to a less crowded weekend.

The recently announced Little Women remake is looking to get into the heart of the 2019 awards season by claiming December 25, 2019. That’s a fairly solid spot for a prestige drama, which will likely receive a lot of attention since it’s Greta Gerwig’s follow up to Lady Bird and it stars Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh, and Meryl Streep.

Sony is also looking ahead to 2020 and has scheduled the action film Bloodshot for February 21, 2020. The film stars Vin Diesel as a former mob killer who becomes part of a secret experiment to create the ultimate killing machine.

Finally, Sony has moved a couple of its upcoming projects around the schedule. The horror film Slender Man, which has already been punted around the schedule a bit, now moves up two weeks to August 10th. Meanwhile, the cyber-thriller Searching starring John Cho now falls back to August 24th.