‘One Cut of the Dead’ Trailer Reveals a Fresh Take on the Zombie Comedy

It’s not an easy thing to breathe fresh life into the zombie comedy genre, but I’ve been hearing nothing but amazing things about One Cut of the Dead, the Japanese low-budget bloodbath from director Shinichiro Ueda. The first trailer for the film just dropped ahead of the movie’s limited theatrical run and debut on Shudder, complete with a spoiler warning for One Cut‘s topsy-turvy concept. “It’s full of hilarious surprises – some of which we’re about to spoil,” the card reads. “You should skip this trailer and go get your tickets instead.”

Still here? Okay! One Cut of the Dead takes place on the set of a low-budget zombie movie, a production that may or may not be at the center of an actual zombie apocalypse. But that’s just the set-up for Ueda’s twist-filled ride; Collider’s own horror expert Haleigh Foutch has seen the movie, noting that it “unfolds with some of the most clever structuring and laugh-out-loud-until-you’re-literally-crying comedic payoff I’ve seen in ages.”

Check out the trailer below. One Cut of the Dead hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on September 13 and select cities for one night only on September 17. The film stars Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama, Harumi Shuhama, and Kazuaki Nagaya.

Here is the official synopsis for One Cut of the Dead: