Cancelled Netflix Sitcom ‘One Day at a Time’ Revived at Pop TV

In a truly surprising move, it appears the cancelled Netflix series One Day at the Time will live on… on cable television. The multi-cam sitcom put a Latin American spin on the Norman Lear classic of the same name, chronicling the life of a Cuban-American family anchored by a single mom and Army veteran. The show ran for three seasons on Netflix, garnering loads of critical acclaim, but the streaming service made the decision to cancel the series in March of this year.

Sony, which owns One Day at a Time, attempted to shop the series elsewhere and now has finally found a home in Pop TV. Per Vulture, the CBS Corporation-owned network has ordered a 13-episode fourth season of the comedy to air in 2020. This appears to be the first time ever that a streaming series has made the switch to cable.

Shopping One Day at a Time elsewhere after its cancellation was deemed difficult because Netflix still has the rights to the first three seasons, which would continue to live on the streaming service. But Vulture says the deal with Pop TV allows the cable network to score linear rights to the show’s first three seasons, giving it the chance to use them as marketing for the new season, while they also still live on Netflix. Moreover, ODAAT’s fourth season will air an encore run on CBS later in 2020 once the season has completed airing on Pop TV.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” said executive producer Norman Lear. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

This is a pretty solid score for Pop TV, whose biggest hit—the comedy Schitt’s Creek—is coming to an end with its upcoming season. Fans rallied around One Day at a Time in the wake of its cancellation, so this no doubt comes as welcome news to them. Apparently CBS All Access initially pursued the series, but the contract with Netflix prohibits the show from airing on a different streaming service for years. That’s when they changed course and looked at Pop TV.

So take heart, One Day at a Time fans. The show will be back!