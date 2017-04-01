This Week in Animation: ‘One Piece Film: Gold’ and Prequel Come to Blu-ray

0

Another very busy week in the world of animation, but we’ll lead off with the news that One Piece Film: Gold and the prequel One Piece: Heart of Gold are now available to pre-order on Blu-ray. And as of today, the highly anticipated second season for Attack on Titan is finally here! We also have new series orders for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, a new Pixar short film that ties into the upcoming release Coco, John Cena as a talking bull in the new Blue Sky Studios movie Ferdinand, and Channing Tatum as an R-rated George Washington in Netflix’s first animated movie production, America. It’s a weird week.

The animation wing of Warner Bros. had a busy week! Not only did Teen Titans: The Judas Contract have its world premiere at WonderCon last night–with panels continuing all weekend–but we also glimpsed the first image from the new animated movie, Batman and Harley Quinn. And for Wonder Woman fans, the superheroine’s animated movie adventure is coming to Blu-ray in a special commemorative edition.

