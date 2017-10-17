‘Only the Brave’ Stars James Badge Dale and Taylor Kitsch on Keeping the True Story Honest

0

With director Joseph Kosinski’s Only the Brave opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with James Badge Dale and Taylor Kitsch for an exclusive video interview. They talked about being authentic to the real people portrayed in the film, not embellishing the dialogue or situations, wanting to bleed honesty in their performances, and more.

If you haven’t seen the Only the Brave trailers, the film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who battled the Yarnell Hill wildfire, which blazed through Arizona in June 2013. Josh Brolin plays the guy at the top, superintendent Eric Marsh, and Miles Teller plays his new recruit, Brendan McDonaugh. As the film unfolds, we watch as a group of local firefighters fight to become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. It’s an extremely well-made film that shows the determination and sacrifice of these brave men and women. Only the Brave also stars Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is what we talked about and the official synopsis.

James Badge Dale and Taylor Kitsch:

How the film portrayed the people involved in a real light and didn’t try and “Hollywoodize” the material.

How they felt the responsibility to get it right and not embellish the story.

Wanting to bleed honesty in the performance.

Taylor Kitsch reveals he starts his directorial debut next month.

Here’s the official synopsis for Only the Brave: