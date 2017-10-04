‘Only the Brave’: New Trailer Finds Josh Brolin Raging Against a Fire

0

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Only the Brave, the true-story drama about the Granite Mountain Hotshots. Directed by Tron: Legacy and Oblivion helmer Joseph Kosinski, the film revolves around one unit of local firefighters who battled the Yarnell Hill wildfire in 2013 to tragic results. Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer penned the script, and the film looks to chronicle the bravery on display from these men in the face of death, as the fire bore down on thousands of people.

This new trailer ups the intensity of the drama and I’m really curious to see what Kosinski puts together here. His previous two efforts were visual effects-focused, and so his dramatic talents will be put to the test with this one. If nothing else the cinematography by Claudio Miranda looks to be a standout, and Josh Brolin and Miles Teller appear to be delivering some intense, dynamic performances.

Check out the new Only the Brave trailer below. The film also stars Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly. Only the Brave opens in theaters on October 20th.

