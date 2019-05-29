First ‘Onward’ Images Show Pixar Going Elvish

0

After seeming like they’ve spent the majority of the decade on sequels, Pixar is returning back to original properties with their latest picture, Onward. Directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), the upcoming feature follows two elvish brothers, Barley and Ian, (voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, respectively) who “go out on an adventure to see if there’s a little magic left in that world.” Pratt will voice the boisterous older brother while Holland will voice the gawky, more reserved sibling. Julia Louis-Dreyfus co-stars as the teenage elves mother.

Surprisingly, Pratt and Holland managed to do some recordings together. “They are clearly friends,” Scanlon tells People. “They’ve worked together before and hung out together. It was fun to sit back and watch them make each other laugh.”

By the time Onward arrives, neither will be a stranger to voice acting. Pratt has already done The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie 2 and Holland is a lead voice in the upcoming Spies in Disguise, which opens this December. As for Louis-Dreyfus, this is a return to Pixar for her after previously voicing Princess Atta in A Bug’s Life. It should be fun to watch these actors bounce off each other, and I’m just glad that Pixar is going back to original features.

People has the first images, and they look pretty fun. I like the melding of fantasy characters into a mundane suburbia. It’s a little reminiscent of the Monsters, Inc. world, and I’m eager to see how Scanlon puts his stamp on it. “I absolutely hope that people are laughing their heads off and crying their eyes out,” he tells People. “My hope is some of the questions that I’m asking in the film will be questions other people are asking about their own lives. And I think that’s what a lot of the times gets us to connect to a movie.”

Check out the images below. Onward opens March 6th and also stars Octavia Spencer.