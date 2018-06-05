Ben Kingsley Is Hitler’s Deadliest Lieutenant in First ‘Operation Finale’ Trailer

0

MGM has released the first trailer for the upcoming drama Operation Finale. The film hails from director Chris Weitz, who helmed films as varied as About a Boy and The Twilight Saga: New Moon and co-wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Based on a true story, Operation Finale revolves around the covert mission in 1960 to track down and capture Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), the Nazi officer who was known as the architect of Hitler’s Final Solution and personally oversaw the murders of millions of innocent Jews. Oscar Isaac plays the Mossad agent tasked with bringing Eichmann in.

This trailer certainly has an unmistakable Munich flavor to it, although the moral complexities of Steven Spielberg’s somewhat controversial film may not really be present here—unless Weitz decides to dig a bit deeper. But on the surface, this looks to be a pretty fascinating and thrilling tale with a swell cast.

Check out the Operation Finale trailer below. Written by Matthew Orton, the film also stars Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi, and Pêpê Rapazote. Operation Finale opens in theaters on September 14th.