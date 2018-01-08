Watch Oprah’s Full Unforgettable Speech from the Golden Globes

0

If you didn’t watch the Golden Globes last night, you’ve no doubt heard things about Oprah Winfrey’s speech. The actress/host/producer/life inspiration was given the Cecil B. DeMille award during the ceremony last night, but instead of using her acceptance speech to reflect on her career or single out her collaborators, Winfrey took the opportunity to speak to the moment.

Indeed, in the wake of horrific sexual harassment/assault revelations that have reverberated throughout Hollywood, last night’s Golden Globes was unlike any other. Most of the attendees wore black and/or “Time’s Up” pins in solidarity with those who have suffered at the hands of abuse, assault, harassment, or inequality. Host Seth Meyers’ opening monologue leaned hard into the Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey of it all, and the speeches throughout the night were about far more than just thanking agents.

Winfrey’s speech in particular had the room on its feet, speaking specifically to the #MeToo and #TIMESUP campaigns as well as to a history rife with silencing the abused and fear of retaliation. Even Winfrey’s most cynical critics will be hard-pressed to disagree this speech was really, really something, and the buzz afterwards was about whether she may or may not be considering a run for President in 2020.

Whether that comes to pass or not, Winfrey’s words here are important, rousing, and inspirational, and the entire speech has been put online for all to see if you missed it. It certainly marked an unforgettable awards moment, and for a show that is admittedly very silly, last night’s Globes were shockingly poignant. Moreover, Winfrey’s speech was immediately followed by Natalie Portman bolding introducing the “all-male nominees” for Best Director, then a tearjerking, heartfelt acceptance speech from winner Guillermo del Toro. It was a hell of an emotional roller coaster.

Check out the full Oprah Winfrey Golden Globes speech below, and click here for a full list of winners from the ceremony.