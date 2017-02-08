Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels Circling ‘Terms of Endearment’ Remake

0

Oprah Winfrey is looking to re-team with The Butler director Lee Daniels for a remake of the Oscar-winning 1983 drama, Terms of Endearment. According to The Wrap, Paramount Pictures secured the rights to the project for Daniels to develop, with Winfrey in negotiations to star in the role of Aurora, the difficult mother originated by Shirley MacLaine.

The original film was directed by James L. Brooks and tracked Aurora’s relationship with her daughter Emma (Deborah Winger) as they take on the trials of the world together, including a failed marriage and, ultimately, Aurora’s terminal cancer. Basically, it’s exactly the type of classic tear-jerker I’ve pretty much avoided my whole life, so I haven’t much commentary to offer other than the fact that Winfrey seems like pitch-perfect casting to play an overbearing mother.

Based on Larry McMurtry’s novel of the same name, the original film scored 11 Oscar nominations, taking home five: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress (MacClaine) and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Jack Nicholson).

In addition to The Butler, Daniels’ previous work includes Precious and The Paperboy. He also created and has directed the FOX series Empire and Star. Winfrey has been appearing on screen regularly since The Butler, her first major live-action role since the 90s, having since appeared in Selma and the OWN series Greenleaf. She’s currently filming Ava DuVernay‘s A Wrinkle in Time as Mrs. Which. Other upcoming credits include the HBO series The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which she will also executive produce, and a voice role in the animated Christmas film The Star.