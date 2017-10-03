Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Will Optimus Prime Be in the ‘Bumblebee’ Movie?

by      October 3, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 3rd, 2017) Ken Napzok, Mark Reilly, Jeremy Jahns and Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Optimus Prime to be in new Bumblebee spin-off
  • Edge of Tomorrow 2 script finished; Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt’s schedules causing production start issues
  • BUY OR SELL
  • Judy Greer joins Jamie Lee Curtis in new Halloween movie as her daughter
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
blade-runner-2049-harrison-ford-ryan-gosling

Image via Alcon Entertainment / Warner Bros.

