Movie Talk: Will Optimus Prime Be in the ‘Bumblebee’ Movie?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 3rd, 2017) Ken Napzok, Mark Reilly, Jeremy Jahns and Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Optimus Prime to be in new Bumblebee spin-off
- Edge of Tomorrow 2 script finished; Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt’s schedules causing production start issues
- Opening This Week – Blade Runner 2049
- BUY OR SELL
- Judy Greer joins Jamie Lee Curtis in new Halloween movie as her daughter
- Live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie in the works with Tim Miller and Paramount
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions