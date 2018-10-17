‘Orange Is the New Black’ Ending After Season 7; Watch the Cast Say Goodbye

0

Brace yourselves, it’s time to say goodbye to the ladies of Litchfield. Netflix’s Emmy-winning prison dramedy Orange Is the New Black will end after the upcoming seventh season. The streaming service revealed the news on social media today with an emotional announcement video from the ensemble cast.

Created by Jenji Kohan (Weeds) and based on the memoir by Piper Kerman, Orange Is the New Black follows the semi-fictionalized adventures of Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), who gets sent to a women’s prison after being convicted of a decade old crime. But if Piper is meant to provide the fish out of water element to the dramedy, it’s the cast of diverse and interesting women within the prison that kept the drama of the long-running series going and kept fan’s hooked all along the way. The ensemble cast includes Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, and Taryn Manning, as well as series breakouts Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Yael Stone, and Dascha Polanco.

OITNB picked up a three-season renewal ahead of Season 4, and if you’ve been following the news over the years, the series ending shouldn’t come as a total surprise. “I haven’t made a final decision yet, but I’m leaning toward ending it after seven,” Kohan told The New York Times last year, mentioning that she had a series ending in mind.

The seventh and final season promises to be somewhat different, too. Spoilers ahead: After six seasons inside the Litchfield Penitentiary, the Season 6 finale saw Piper freed from prison on early release, leaving Season 7 to follow her life on the outside for the first time since Season 1.

Watch the farewell video below (and bring a tissue if you’re a crier),