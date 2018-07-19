‘Origin’ Teaser Trailer Reveals YouTube’s Spooky Space Series

0

YouTube Premium (yes, formerly Red but I think we can all agree Premium is a better name …) has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming series Origin, which stars two Harry Potter alumni: Tom Felton and Natalia Tena. When the ship they are on malfunctions, the two — along with a group of fellow outsiders — find themselves abandoned and far from home. The survivors must then work together to save themselves; however, they quickly realize that one of them is “far from who they claim to be …”

The series is created and written by Mika Watkins, and is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. It comes from the producers of The Crown and Outlander (that is a high bar to set), and will run for 10 episodes. The international cast also features Sen Mitsuji, Nora Arnezeder, Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Nina Wadia, Madalyn Horcher, Siobahn Cullen, Adelayo Adedayo and Wil Coban.

You can check out the creepy teaser trailer below, which feels a little reminiscent to Syfy’s upcoming Nightflyers series, as well as movies like Sunshine and even the more recent Passengers. Origin is set to debut on YouTube Premium this fall:



Here’s the official synopsis for Origin: