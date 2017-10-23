13 Original Xbox Games Announced for Xbox One Backwards Compatibility

0

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would extend the Xbox One’s backwards compatibility function to games from the original Xbox console. For the past several years, games from the Xbox 360 have slowly become available on Xbox One, but now the company is reaching further back into its catalogue and reminding us why the original Xbox was such a hit to begin with.

IGN reports that the first 13 titles will be available tomorrow. They include:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Ninja Gaiden Black

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Fuzion Frenzy

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Dead to Rights

Black

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Red Faction II

BloodRayne 2

The King of Fighters Neowave

If you’ve got the original disc, you can pop it in to your Xbox One and just download it, or, if you already have a digital copy, that will work too. If you don’t own these games and don’t want to track down a physical copy, most of these games are available for purchase on the Xbox Store for $9.99 a pop.

For those who never had an original Xbox or didn’t play these games, I highly recommend Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and Psychonauts. Also, if you like punishingly difficult games, you may want to give Ninja Gaiden Black a spin.

Hopefully this first wave is successful and Microsoft continues to crank out more backwards compatible games (an HD remake is always preferable, but those are expensive) that can reignite interest in older properties like Knights of the Old Republic because the world needs more Star Wars RPGs (preferably with BioWare at the helm).

What original Xbox games do you want to see get backwards compatability? Sounds off in the comments section.