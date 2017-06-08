‘Orphan Black’ Season 5: Which Clone Club Members Will Survive?

0

Well, Clone Club – are you ready for our final session? With Season 5 of Orphan Black finally on the horizon, the end of the story for Sarah (Tatiana Maslany), Cosima, Alison, Helena draws near. And the stakes? Well, quite naturally they’ve never been higher. When we last left the clones at the end of Season 4, things had looked better for the sestras: Helena, Alison and Donnie (Kristian Bruun) were holding down a remote stronghold, Cosima had taken a turn for the worse, and Sarah was left bleeding on a beach after a particularly nasty tussle with Rachel.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though – Cosima was also finally reunited with Delphine (Evelyne Brochu) and got her hands on a cure for the illness that ails the LEDA clones. Season 5 will double down on some of that aforementioned darkness as Rachel sits in control of the clones: new factions will be uncovered, alliances will be tested and the clone club could threaten to splinter apart under the ever-increasing pressure pressure. Without revealing too much, things will certainly get worse before they get better, we’re ranking each of the remaining LEDA clones by their level of peril as the enter the final season. Who will make it to the end of the series? It’s certainly difficult to know how exactly the creators will bring their sprawling mythology to a close, but we’ve certainly got a pretty decent guess as to who’s going to make it out of all of this alive.