‘The Other Side of The Wind’ Trailer Reveals Orson Welles’ Long-Awaited Final Film

0

Legendary filmmaker Orson Welles first began production on The Other Side of the Wind in 1970, and only continued work on the epic, experimental documentary-style drama in fits and starts until 1976 due to funding issues. Now, almost fifty years later, the film miraculously has a trailer ahead of its upcoming and equally improbable debut at the Venice Film Festival.

The film was saved in large part due to Netflix—which will host the film starting November 2, alongside a limited theatrical run—and the decades-long efforts of producers Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymsza. The Other Side of the Wind stars the late, great John Huston as a director, J.J. Hannaford, back in Hollywood after a six-year exile. Complete with a new score by Oscar-winner Michel Legrand, the film will hit Netflix alongside a documentary on Welles himself, titled They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead.

Check out the trailer below.

Here is the official synopsis for The Other Side of the Wind: