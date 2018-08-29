‘The Other Side of The Wind’ Trailer Reveals Orson Welles’ Long-Awaited Final Film

Legendary filmmaker Orson Welles first began production on The Other Side of the Wind in 1970, and only continued work on the epic, experimental documentary-style drama in fits and starts until 1976 due to funding issues. Now, almost fifty years later, the film miraculously has a trailer ahead of its upcoming and equally improbable debut at the Venice Film Festival.
The film was saved in large part due to Netflix—which will host the film starting November 2, alongside a limited theatrical run—and the decades-long efforts of producers Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymsza. The Other Side of the Wind stars the late, great John Huston as a director, J.J. Hannaford, back in Hollywood after a six-year exile. Complete with a new score by Oscar-winner Michel Legrand, the film will hit Netflix alongside a documentary on Welles himself, titled They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead.
Check out the trailer below.
Here is the official synopsis for The Other Side of the Wind:
In 1970, legendary director Orson Welles (CITIZEN KANE) began filming what would ultimately be his final cinematic opus with a cast of Hollywood luminaries including John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Susan Strasberg and Welles’s partner during his later years, Oja Kodar. Beset by financial issues, the production ultimately stretched years and gained notoriety, never to be completed or released. More than a thousand reels of film negatives languished in a Paris vault until March of 2017, when producers Frank Marshall (who served as Welles’s production manager during his initial shooting) and Filip Jan Rymsza spearheaded efforts to have the film completed after over 40 years.
Featuring a new score by Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand and reassembled by a technical team including Oscar-winning editor Bob Murawski, THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND is Orson Welles’s vision fulfilled. It tells the story of grizzled director J.J. “Jake” Hannaford (Huston), who returns to Los Angeles after years in self-exile in Europe with plans to complete work on his own innovative comeback movie. Both a satire of the classic studio system and the New Hollywood that was shaking things up, Welles’s last artistic testament is a fascinating time capsule of a now-distant era in moviemaking as well as the long-awaited “new” work from an indisputable master.